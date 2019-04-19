‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers Are Hiding in the Official Spotify Playlist

Now that the final season of Game of Thrones is officially underway, fans are both eager and worried to find out what happens in the series’ end. And according to the show’s creative team, there are some spoilers hiding in plain sight.

In a recent interview with For the Record, Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss spoke about their preparation for the final season, including curating a special Spotify playlist. As they revealed, the details of what’s to come in the final batch of episodes are secretly lurking in that playlist.

“The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices,” the creators said. “No one will believe us, but it’s true… We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel. There’s variety in there — Rage is not Johnny Cash. But they both have a deep inherent power.”

Of course, this notion will probably make fans speculate even more, especially considering the wide array of tracks that make their way onto the playlist. The list of songs include everything from “The Girl From North Country” (which could be a reference to Sansa Stark, to the ominous-sounding “Dead Skin Mask”, with plenty of tracks about war, fire, ice, and wolves in between.

Even if fans can’t find all the answers they’re looking for in Thrones‘ Spotify playlist, it sounds like the rest of the ride will certainly be emotionally grueling.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” series star Kit Harington revealed in a previous interview. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” Benioff recently explained. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

If you want to check out the fifty-song Game of Thrones: The End is Coming playlist for yourself, you can listen to it here.

The final season of Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.