Game of Thrones Showrunners Call Jason Momoa to Tell Him Khal Drogo Is Dead

Jason Momoa has become an international superstar thanks to the $1.1 billion-dollar success of DC’s Aquaman. And yet, even with that exponential increase in fame, there are just as many dedicated fans who still remember Momoa from his breakout role as Dothraki king Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones.

Well, early on when Game of Thrones was still finding its way to being the biggest thing in TV, a lot of the actors (as well as the fans) didn’t really know just how quick a character on the show could go from being major, to being dead (see: Ned Stark, Night King, etc…). As showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recounted to Jimmy Kimmel recently, informing cast members of their characters’ demise usually went one of two ways:

“Traditionally we’ve made these ‘Death Calls.’ Before the actors get the scripts we want to tell them personally, and so we get their number and call them up,” Benioff said. “Sometimes it’s hard, and sometimes, if you don’t like the actor much, it’s pretty easy.”

At that point, Kimmel instigated the idea that they should call one Game of Thrones star live from the show to deliver some death news – which prompted Weiss to reach for his phone and dial up Jason Momoa. Momoa (clearly in on the joke and filming the bit) answers the phone with a signature growl of, “What’s up [EXPLETIVE]?”.

Weiss delivers the bad news straightforward and blunt, stating “…it’s over, you’re dead on the show.”

However, Momoa had the perfect clapback before hanging up the phone: “I know. I’m Aquaman now.”

Kimmel ends the bit by giving the Game of Thrones showrunners the chance to reveal whether or not “Aquaman” could show up in the finale, to which Weiss responds (jokingly), “Possibly.”

What’s crazy is that this bit isn’t too far off from what some Game of Thrones fans (noted by the tinfoil hats on their heads) are putting out their in fan discussions. Theories that Drogo could somehow return, or was reincarnated as one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, or that his son with Dany is now a dragon, have been burning along since Momoa left the show in season 1.

After Game of Thrones‘ big “Long Night” episode this past week, it’s clear that fans of the show have always had trouble accepting the idea that major characters that die are really gone (see: The Night King), but as Momoa demonstrates here, he’s moved on to bigger($$$) and better(?) things.

Game of Thrones final episodes are airing on HBO Sundays at 9/8c.

