‘Game of Thrones’: Fans Freak Out Over SPOILER’s Sex Scene

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Game of Thrones up ahead. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched tonight’s episode.
Earlier tonight, the HBO UK Twitter account reminded fans that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was of age to have sex on the show. The tweet caught the attention of fans as an absurd and bizarre factoid that’d never come to fruition. As fate would have it, the account was onto something.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Towards the end of tonight’s episode, Arya and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) did the deed in the light of the impending invasion by the Night King and his White Walkers. Suffice to say, the internet instantly started freaking out over the scene. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Arya’s big scene…
Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.
—–
Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.
In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!
I WASN’T PREPARED
OHMYGOD I WASN’T PREPARED FOR ARYA’S SEX SCENE skrhkandkd #arya #GameOfThrones— Vyvy (@vyvyllena) April 22, 2019
Yassss
GO ARYA GIRL!! YASSS! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hCMS2Y8Z9s— Bien De Dios (@muy_bien1388) April 22, 2019
OMG
Arya and Gendry!!! Mygaaaasshh!!#GameofThrones— Pamela San Juan (@pameladenisesj_) April 22, 2019
Get IT!
My oh my Arya. Get it girl!!!! #GoT #GameofThrones #GameofThronesSeason8— K. Santos (@IIii3237) April 22, 2019
Dwyer Knows Best
I’m not mad at you, Arya. Yasss, girl! #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/sJniOdVYAW— Ladybuglizzie (@sagevalentine) April 22, 2019
D
Yaaasss Arya! Get that D!!! #GameOfThrones— NicoAntonioValencia (@tontonico) April 22, 2019
All Grown Up!
Arya’s not a little girl anymore. #GameOfThrones— Irvin Contreras (@malcolm_irvin) April 22, 2019
Spit Your Game Mama
Umm, ok Arya. Spit your game, mama. #GameofThrones— Jada Gomez (@JadaGomez) April 22, 2019
FIREWORKS
GET IT ARYA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IDV3HGivd8— Towanda! (@L8dySweet) April 22, 2019
Cover Your Eyes
Seeing Arya have relations have me like #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/BBqtoFFCQo— Black Girl Geeks (@BlackGirlGeeks) April 22, 2019