‘Game of Thrones’: Fans Freak Out Over SPOILER’s Sex Scene

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Game of Thrones up ahead. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched tonight’s episode.

Earlier tonight, the HBO UK Twitter account reminded fans that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was of age to have sex on the show. The tweet caught the attention of fans as an absurd and bizarre factoid that’d never come to fruition. As fate would have it, the account was onto something.

Towards the end of tonight’s episode, Arya and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) did the deed in the light of the impending invasion by the Night King and his White Walkers. Suffice to say, the internet instantly started freaking out over the scene. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Arya’s big scene…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

I WASN’T PREPARED

OHMYGOD I WASN’T PREPARED FOR ARYA’S SEX SCENE skrhkandkd #arya #GameOfThrones — Vyvy (@vyvyllena) April 22, 2019

Yassss

OMG

Arya and Gendry!!! Mygaaaasshh!!#GameofThrones — Pamela San Juan (@pameladenisesj_) April 22, 2019

Get IT!

Dwyer Knows Best

D

All Grown Up!

Arya’s not a little girl anymore. #GameOfThrones — Irvin Contreras (@malcolm_irvin) April 22, 2019

Spit Your Game Mama

Umm, ok Arya. Spit your game, mama. #GameofThrones — Jada Gomez (@JadaGomez) April 22, 2019

FIREWORKS

Cover Your Eyes