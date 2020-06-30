George Takei Delivers Message In Star Trek Mask

✖

As the world continues to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the use of face masks in every day life has become a normal thing for most people. Thanks to their frequent use now, everyone is upgrading from regular, plain masks to the kind that display their fandom or go with their own personal style. Cultural icon and Star Trek star George Takei has made one of these upgrades himself, posting a photo online where he's sporting a mask with fabric featuring the Star Trek logo. "Live long and wear a damn mask," he wrote on Twitter. Check out the photo below!

Live long and wear a damn mask. pic.twitter.com/zLfjPTeDsu — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020

Takei also gave a shoutout to the creator of the mask, writing: "Special thanks to @Angiest_of_all for making and delivering to me the Trek mask. Oh myyy, it's the talk of the Alpha Quadrant."

Special thanks to @Angiest_of_all for making and delivering to me the Trek mask. Oh myyy, it's the talk of the Alpha Quadrant. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020

This isn't the first time that the always out-spoken Takei has tweeted about mask use, writing just two days ago: "The fragility of folks who won’t wear a mask is truly breathtaking. I lived for four years inside two internment camps, and I heard less bitching and whining there than I do today."

Takei has spoken about his time spent in the United States' World War II internment camps, telling his story in the Broadway show Allegiance, on television in the second season of AMC's The Terror, and in graphic novel form through Top Shelf's They Called Us Enemy. The graphic novel which he co-wrote with Justin Eisinger & Steven Scott and featuring art by Harmony Becker was recently nominated for an Eisner Award in the "Best Reality-Based Work" category.

As for Star Trek, fans can look forward to Star Fleet being explored on television across multiple shows for the years to come. Season three of Star Trek Discovery is in the works along with a sophomore season of Star Trek Picard. Star Trek Strange New Worlds was confirmed just last month to also be in the works, following the character of Captain Christopher Pike and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the decade before the original Star Trek television series. A Section 31-based series led by Michelle Yeoh is also in development with a CG-animated Star Trek series for younger audiences in the works for Nickelodeon and the adult-themed animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks also in the works.

