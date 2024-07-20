Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Recasts Young Sheldon Role

Last week, CBS revealed the new Yong Sheldon spinoff is debuting in October. Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is set to be the third show set in The Big Bang Theory universe, and it will follow Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas. While Jordan and Osment are reprising their roles in the new sitcom, one Young Sheldon role is set to be recast. Mandy’s sibling Connor, who was introduced in Season 6 of Young Sheldon will now be played by Dougie Baldwin (Disjointed), who is joining the new show as a series regular. The role was originated by Joseph Apollonio.

According to the official character breakdown (via TV Line), Connor is described as “a talented oddball with musical prowess who still lives with his parents.” The description adds that he is “coddled by his mother, Audrey, and hassled by his father, Jim, Connor doesn’t fit in – even in his own family.”

According to the report, the show also added Jessie Prez (Griselda) as Ruben, a long-time employee at Jim’s tire store “who is less than enthusiastic about the shop’s newest hire: Jim’s son-in-law, Georgie.”

What Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage About?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will follow Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. Jordan and Osment are reprising their roles from Young Sheldon. Georgie is Sheldon’s older brother and Mandy is his wife. The young couple has a baby in Young Sheldon, and the new series will explore their journey through parenthood. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement when the series was first announced to be in development. “Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

As for the show’s title, it’s a reference to The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale in which Sheldon says he received texts from Georgie’s ex-wife in addition to Georgie’s other ex-wife. Now, fans are wondering if someone will follow Mandy or if she’ll end up marrying Georgie twice.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will debut on Thursday, October 17th at 8/7c on CBS.