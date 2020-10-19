Ghost Hunters Reboot Reportedly Not Returning for Season 3

✖

Original Ghost Hunters investigator Grant Wilson revived the seminal supernatural series for A&E for two seasons, though investigator Brandon Alvis recently revealed that there appear to be no plans to revive the project for a third season. The investigator failed to offer any insight into the situation, so it's unclear why the series won't be returning, leaving fans to speculate about the status of the series. A&E is no stranger to cancelling series despite their popularity, as they scrapped their highly rated Live PD earlier this year, though that decision was seemingly made in response to global protests regarding police brutality.

“I don’t think so, no I really don’t. I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Alvis shared with Midnight Society radio show on Midnight.FM in regards to the series returning, per Ultimate Unexplained. “I think it’s over at this point. Breaking news people, breaking news, Ghost Hunters is not coming back. There you go.”

The original series debuted on SYFY back in 2004 and ran for 11 seasons. Wilson, who served as a lead investigator alongside Jason Hawes, left the program in 2014 before it officially concluded in 2016. This iteration of the program returned in 2019.

“I will say, it was a great run,” Alvis detailed of the situation. “We did very well (in the ratings), we beat everyone on Travel Channel, but A&E and Travel Channel are totally different networks and different structures and whatnot. A&E had problems within itself with the Live PD stuff – that’s a whole different story that I don’t want to get into.”

The investigator also said fans could “email A&E and ask them” about the future of the series, while noting, “Grant Wilson was amazing. Everyone I worked with was fantastic.”

This news will surely disappoint fans, but there's still plenty of ghost-hunting content to explore. Wilson wasn't the only original Ghost Hunters star to return to the small screen, as Hawes, alongside long-time investigators Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, returned last year with the new series Ghost Nation. The second season of Ghost Nation currently airs on Saturdays on the Travel Channel, with a reunion special seeing Ghost Nation enlist fellow Ghost Hunters alumni Amy Bruni and Adam Berry for an investigation.

