Aquaman Director James Wan to Executive Produce Gideon Falls TV Series

After successfully bringing Aquaman to the big screen last year, director and producer James Wan has turned his eye to yet another comic book adaptation. This time however, he’s taking his storytelling to television with a live-action iteration of Gideon Falls. Based on the Image comic series from creators James Wan and Andrea Sorrentino, which one Best New Series at the 2019 Eisner Awards, Gideon Falls is now making its way to TV screens around the world.

Hivemind announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Wan’s Atomic Monster production company to bring the Gideon Falls series to life. Wan will executive produce the series alongside creators Lemire and Sorrentino, as well as Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, Hivemind’s Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Kathy Lingg, and Dinesh Shamdasani.

“We are very excited about James Wan and Atomic Monster joining the GIDEON FALLS team,” said series co-creators Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino. “James’ creative vision will be a wonderful fit for the world of GIDEON FALLS and to help adapt the series to television in a truly unique and exciting way.”

Gideon Falls is a rural mystery/thriller that follows an eclectic ensemble how are all drawn together by a long-forgotten urban legend.

“To have a filmmaker of James Wan’s caliber, talent, and vision contributing to the atmospheric and terrifying world that Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino have created with GIDEON FALLS is nothing short of incredible,” said Hivemind co-founders Kathy Lingg, Dinesh Shamdasani, and Jason Brown. “This is a high-powered and formidable combination for one of the most acclaimed comic series of the decade, and James and his colleagues at Atomic Monster – Michael Clear and Rob Hackett – are the perfect partners to help bring our adaptation to life. Fans of GIDEON FALLS, rest assured: We have some incredible surprises yet in store.”

In addition to its work on Gideon Falls, Hivemind is also producing The Witcher for Netflix, Amazon’s The Expanse, and the Vin Diesel film Bloodshot, based on the Valiant comic series of the same name.

