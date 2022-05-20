✖

Glee has officially found a new streaming home. On Friday, it was announced that the infamous musical-comedy series is headed to both Disney+ and Hulu, just six months after it stopped being available to stream on Netflix. The show will be available to stream on both platforms beginning on Wednesday, June 1st. This news happened to arrive just a day after the thirteenth anniversary of Glee's pilot episode, which aired on May 19, 2009. The news was announced in a tweet, which you can check out below, which utilizes one of the many infamous memes that the show has spawned in the social media age.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, Glee followed the lives of the members of a show choir in Lima, Ohio. The series starred Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Naya Rivera, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Mark Salling, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss, and Melissa Benoist. The series also had an array of guest stars and recurring cast members, including (but not limited to) Gwyneth Paltrow, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Kristin Chenoweth, Demi Lovato, and Cheyenne Jackson. The show became a cultural phenomenon in the years since its debut, with its covers of popular songs spawning a number of Billboard Hot 100 hits, a concert film, and countless other pieces of tie-in material.

In recent years, fans have wondered if a continuation of the show could be in the cards in some way, especially after Murphy took to Instagram in 2020 to suggest the idea of reimagining the pilot with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, neither of whom starred on the original show. Additionally, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn addressed the possibility of Glee returning while in a 2021 interview.

"We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we're always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners," Thorn explained at the time.

What do you think of Glee heading to Disney+ and Hulu? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!