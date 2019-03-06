New ‘Good Omens’ Trailer Released

Get ready for an apocalyptic good time, as the latest trailer for Good Omens has officially arrived.

Amazon Prime recently released a new trailer for the series, after sharing various character posters and new casting announcements in recent days. You can check it out above.

Good Omens follows Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced 11-year-old Antichrist in a near-apocalyptic world. The miniseries, which is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s iconic novel of the same name, has been highly-anticipated amongst fantasy fans for quite some time.

“It’s a massive, epic, sweeping show,” Tennant said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I can’t wait to see the finished product. It’s quite hard to imagine at the moment. They’ve got months of post-production. It’s going to be one of the joys of it, seeing how it all comes together.”

“[Crowley is] a demon, who’s been stationed on earth since the Garden of Eden, who ends up teaming up with his opposite number, Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, to avert the oncoming apocalypse,” Tennant added. “They decide that actually, they quite like their life on earth as it is, and humanity being wiped out would mean they’d have to go back and live in heaven and hell, which is not a prospect that particularly cheers them. So they set out to undermine the coming of the Antichrist.”

The series’ cast also includes Nick Offerman as the U.S. Ambassador, Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, Frances McDormand as God, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan.

“I first read Good Omens as a teenager and it’s been one of my favourite stories ever since,” Sheen revealed when he and Tennant were initially cast. “To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I’m a huge fan of David’s so I relish trying to save it with him.”

Good Omens will debut on Friday, May 31st, on Amazon Prime.

