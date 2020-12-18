HBO Max Reveals First Look at Gossip Girl Reboot

✖

HBO Max has quite a few buzzworthy titles in the pipeline for the next year, between Warner Bros. entire slate of 2021 movies and an ever-growing number of original series and movies. One of the titles that has already been the subject of debate - both good and bad - has been the streamer's new take on Gossip Girl. The beloved The CW series is set to be reimagined for the modern era -- and now we have our first look at what that will entail. In a new trailer for HBO Max's 2021-2022 slate, fans can briefly spot a look at the Gossip Girl reboot around the 37-second mark, showing the new private school students gathering on the steps of New York City -- and exhibiting some major style in the process.

The Gossip Girl revival will be set eight years after the conclusion of the original series, a new cast of Manhattan private schoolers take the lead under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl, while demonstrating how much social media – and the landscape of New York City itself – has changed in the intervening years. The series is expected to exist in the same universe of the original series, but following completely different new characters.

The new Gossip Girl series will star Emily Alyn Lind (The Babysitter, Code Black), Whitney Peak (Molly's Game, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Spinning Out) Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon, Younger), Jason Gotay (Peter Pan Live!, Love Life), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens, Neo Yokio), Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2, High Fidelity) Adam Chanler-Berat (Delivery Man, The Good Wife), Zión Moreno (Control Z, K-12), Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander (Sacred Lies, Unbury the Biscuit), Evan Mock, and Laura Benanti (Supergirl, Nashville). Kristen Bell is also expected to return as the series' narrator, and the first two episodes will be directed by Karena Evans.

"Josh Safran has found a perfect partner in Karena to illustrate how the landscape of social media, the upper east side, and the world have changed since Gossip Girl premiered 13 years ago," HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. "Additionally, her passion for inclusive storytelling matches Josh's and we are proud to have her on this journey with us."

