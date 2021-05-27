Gossip Girl Revival Drops Teaser With Mysterious Phone Number

✖

One of HBO Max's most highly-anticipated pieces of programming is definitely Gossip Girl, a modern-day revival of the hit The CW series of the same name. While we still don't know a lot of details surrounding the series — including when it will make its debut — there have been efforts here and there to get fans hyped. The latest arrived on Thursday, when the series' official Twitter account released a brief teaser video of various close-up shots of phones and other aesthetic things. The teaser was also accompanied by a phone number, +1 (917) 809-4277, which sends the following message when users text it.

Text me. +1 (917) 809-4277. XOXO, Gossip Girl

(US/Canada only 💋) pic.twitter.com/s5R9d0tR8d — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) May 27, 2021

"So happy to hear from you. Consider this the official Gossip Girl hotline, and you better believe things are about to get hot this summer. I can't wait to show you what I've been cooking up. Click the link to be added to my list to start getting my blasts. P.S. You know I like to keep you fed, so save your appetites for a little treat coming your way this Friday. XOXO, Gossip Girl"

Could the series be teasing a new trailer release on Friday? Only time will tell, but fans have definitely begun to speculate as much.

The Gossip Girl revival will be set eight years after the conclusion of the original series, a new cast of Manhattan private schoolers take the lead under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl, while demonstrating how much social media – and the landscape of New York City itself – has changed in the intervening years. The series is expected to exist in the same universe of the original series, but following completely different new characters.

The new Gossip Girl series will star Emily Alyn Lind (The Babysitter, Code Black), Whitney Peak (Molly's Game, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Spinning Out) Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon, Younger), Jason Gotay (Peter Pan Live!, Love Life), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens, Neo Yokio), Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2, High Fidelity) Adam Chanler-Berat (Delivery Man, The Good Wife), Zión Moreno (Control Z, K-12), Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander (Sacred Lies, Unbury the Biscuit), Evan Mock, and Laura Benanti (Supergirl, Nashville). Kristen Bell is also expected to return as the series' narrator, and the first two episodes will be directed by Karena Evans.

"Josh Safran has found a perfect partner in Karena to illustrate how the landscape of social media, the upper east side, and the world have changed since Gossip Girl premiered 13 years ago," HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. "Additionally, her passion for inclusive storytelling matches Josh's and we are proud to have her on this journey with us."

What do you think of the latest teaser for the Gossip Girl revival? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!