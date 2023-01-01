Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Teaser Released

The Pink Ladies are coming to Paramount+ in 2023. On Sunday, Paramount+ shared a teaser for the upcoming Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The animated teaser features the creation of the iconic pink jackets the Pink Ladies wear set to upbeat music with the message "new series coming soon" and invites viewers to "witness the rise". An official release date for the series has not been announced, but you can check out the teaser for yourself below.

It was announced back in 2021 that the series had been officially ordered for 10 episodes at Paramount+, having originally been developed for HBO Max and last January, the series announced its cast as well as the beginning of production on the project in Vancouver.

What is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies about?

Rise of the Pink Ladies is a musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease" in 1954. Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. The series' cast will include Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with," Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios & Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. "Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present."

The series will be written executive produced, and showrun by Annabel Oakes, and executive produced by Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, and Alethea Jones, with Grace Gilroy serving as producer. Jones is set to direct the pilot, as well as two additional episodes of the season. Jamal Sims will oversee the series' choreography, with music from Justin Tranter.

What do you think about the first teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies? Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!