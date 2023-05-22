Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Cast Choose Between Gizmo or Grogu

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is here, and it has brought with it one of the all-time great "adorable monster" movie characters in the form of Gizmo, the lovable, brown-and-white Gremlin who everyone loves (but who can transform into a horrifying, self-replicating monster if he is fed after midnight or doused with water). He's hardly the first such character to make a splash on TV and streaming in recent years, with the other obvious examples being Grogu from The Mandalorian and Beebo from DC's Legends of Tomorrow. So we decided to throw in a little anarchic energy, and find out who the creators behind Gremlins would rather have as a pet -- Grogu (FKA "Baby Yoda") or Gizmo.

During the recent junket for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian put the question to the cast and crew of the show, including stars BD Wong, James Hong, Ming Na Wen, Isaac Wang, AJ Locascio, and Gabrielle Neveah, as well as writer/producers Brendan Hay and Tze Chun, and original Gremlins director Joe Dante.

"I think I might choose Baby Yoda, because I know what Baby Yoda's going to become, and so who wouldn't want that around?" Wong said. "And I don't have to worry about the rules. Sorry, Baby Yoda. Sorry, Max."

"I would pick Gizmo," Hong said, at the same time Wen said "Since we're doing the press junket for that one, I want a Gizmo!"

"It's such a cute, lovable creature that you can't help it, you know?" Hong added.

"I think it'd be Gizmo," Rhys said. "I think I could live with the voice for longer."

Rhys added, "You're living on a knife edge for a long time with Gizmo, knowing how bad things could go....Knowing how clumsy I am, I should probably go with Baby Yoda."

"I would go with Baby Yoda purely for the fact that he could bring be waters without making a mess," Wang said. "Less maintenance."

"That is facts," Neveah said.

"I've got to say Gizmo," Locascio said. "But now that you've made that point that he can't be around water, I mean..."

"Shame on you," Dante said, grinning but refusing to answer the question.

"Joe's going to jump through the computer and punch you in the face," Chun said.

"Gizmo all the way," Hay said. Chun added, "Team Gizmo!"

Secrets of the Mogwai, which is set in 1920s Shanghai, will chronicle the origin story of Gremlins character Mr. Wing (Keye Luke). The series will show how naïve 10-year-old Sam Wing met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will debut on Max tomorrow.