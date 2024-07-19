Grosse Pointe Garden Society Gets Series Order From NBC

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is officially headed to series. On Friday, NBC announced that Grosse Pointe Garden Society has officially been given a series order by the network (via Variety). It’s not yet clear exactly when the drama will debut. The announcement comes a month after it was reported that the series pilot had been finished and was undergoing testing. Grosse Pointe Garden Society is one of two series ordered by NBC on Friday, the other being Suits spinoff, Suits. L.A.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society comes from Jenna Bans, Bill Krebs, Casey Kyber, and Maggie Kiley. The series will follow four members of a suburban garden club from different walks of life who get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom. The series is set to star Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, Legacies and The Vampire Diaries alum Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Aja Naomi King, Nancy Travis, and Felix Avitia.

Melissa Fumero and Aja Naomi King in Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Suits: L.A. Has Also Been Given A Series Order

As was mentioned above, Suits: L.A. also received a series order from NBC on Friday. That series comes after a major resurgence of popularity of the original Suits series thanks to its arrival on streaming platforms with the new series set to follow an entertainment law firm in Hollywood. Suits: L.A. will star Arrow alum Stephen Amell and The Walking Dead‘s Josh McDermitt along with Troy Winbus, Bryan Greenberg, Lex Scott Davis, and Alice Lee.

Here’s how NBC describes Suits: L.A.: “Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Fifteen years ago, Ted joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.”

Neither Grosse Pointe Garden Society nor Suits: L.A. has an official debut date at this time.