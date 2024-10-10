Did Grotesquerie Just Kill Off SPOILER?

Episodes five and six of Ryan Murphy‘s new horror-fiction series Grotesquerie on FX dropped Wednesday night and it has raised many questions while providing little answers. Spoilers for episodes five and six of Grotesquerie below! Proceed with caution. Across the hour and 30 minutes, Lois spent much of her time trying to get out of the burning dessert and back to civilization. A weird energy engulfed the small motel she and Sister Megan were staying in, leading to Megan getting shot and taken via an ambulance back to the hospital. There, Father Charlie (Monsters season 2 star Nicholas Alexander Chavez) began to chastise Lois for taking Megan with her in the first place.

They have a verbal spat across her comatose body, and Father Charlie lets it slip that he knows she is being hunted by someone. But instead of helping her figure out who this religious serial killing psychopath is, he opts to send her on her way while he stays with Megan. So, that’s exactly what Lois does. She finds out the killer has escalated to killing pregnant women/stealing babies out of the womb and even finds a women holding her bloody baby, pleading with Lois to take the child before “he” comes.

While she got them to safety in the hospital, Lois is presented with a list of potential suspects — but they’re all people she previously helped incarcerate. Most of them are serving life sentences but she comes across one name — a woman — that had gotten out two months prior. She pays her a visit and things get pretty crazy from there, but she eventually finds out where the missing babies are. When they pull up to the building she finds a mysterious wall of photos (that look eerily similar to Megan’s own wall of photos back at the church…)

While she’s observing, the police in the other room have set the women who were hanging free. Using this as a distraction, a mysterious black figure steps behind Lois with a blade and her life suddenly flashes before her eyes. All of the people she’s be around have clear alibis, besides one person. She wrestles out of their hold and shoots her gun at them, sending them to the floor. As she approaches it’s clear that it is, in fact, a white man but we don’t get to see his face before the scene cuts away.

For much of the season two people have been highly suspicious among Grotesquerie viewers: Travis Kelce’s character Ed, an orderly from the hospital that partakes in an intimate relationship with Lois, and the young, progressive priest Father Charlie. It’s worth noting that Kelce’s name wasn’t in the credits for this one, and the body doesn’t appear to match his. Internet sleuths compared the exposed skin to that of Chavez and the moles on their chins are a match, so that begs the question: if Father Charlie is an accomplice, who else is he working with?

What is Grotesquerie About?

Grotesquerie centers around Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash, who is determined to find out who this serial killer in her small town is before she retires for good. Along the way, her husband falls into long-term hospital care, she meets some very interesting characters like Travis Kelce who whisks her away in his red sports car (Taylor Swift’s “Getaway Car” anyone?) and a journalist nun, Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond).

Per the synopsis, “Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

The series also stars Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd and Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon.

Grotesquerie airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST on FX. Episodes stream next day on Hulu.