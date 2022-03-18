Halo’s Pablo Schreiber Reached Out to The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, But Not for the Reason You’d Think

The long-awaited Halo television show is finally hitting Paramount+ this month, and there have been some positive first reactions to the series, especially for Pablo Schreiber’s role as Master Chief. The show currently has a 60% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and ComicBook.com‘s Rollin Bishop gave the series a 4 out of 5, saying, “having seen roughly two hours of Halo, I am confident enough in it to say that I will be sticking around to finish the fight.” Recently, Schreiber spoke with TV Line, and they hilariously asked the actor if he reached out to Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal for some tips on “helmet acting.” While Schreiber did not seek out Pascal for helmet advice, he did reach out to the Star Wars actor for something else.

“No,” Schreiber replied with a laugh. “But I did call [Pedro] and ask him for a birthday video for my kid! From one helmeted soldier to another, ‘Can I just get a little birthday shout-out?’ He was very amenable to that, and sent me one immediately.”

The Halo star went on to talk more about his role in the new show.

“In in this realm of the TV landscape, you really want to have a strong relationship with your protagonist character, and to follow him along you need to have access to the face,” Schreiber explained. “You need to know how the character is feeling about things over the course of time, and that goes a long way toward forming a bond with your protagonist. [Removing the helmet at times] felt really important.”

In addition to Schreiber as Master Chief, Halo also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here.

“HALO is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount+, said as part of the recent announcement that the series had already been picked up for a second season. “HALO will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

The upcoming Halo television series is set to land on Paramount+ on March 24th.