Harriet The Spy Animated Series Picked Up By Apple TV

Fans of Harriet the Spy will be please to hear that the young heroine is returning and will be adapted into an animated series for the first time. Apple TV+ has announced their latest project which will see Beanie Feldstein star in this new adaptation of Louise Fitzhugh’s 1964 children’s book. As Feldstein's character says in Lady Bird, it's the titular role. She'll be joined in the series by Jane Lynch as her nanny Ole Golly and Lacey Chabert as popular girl Marion Hawthorne. Will McRobb, co-creator of the classic Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete, will pen the script and executive produce.

The series also hails from The Jim Henson Company with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford also set to executive produce with John W. Hyde and Terissa Kelton of Rehab Entertainment, and Wendy Moss-Klein and Nancy Steingard of 2 Friends Entertainment. The new series, like the original book, will be set in 1960s New York and focuses on Harriet, a fiercely independent, adventurous, curious 11-year-old girl. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, you need to know everything, and in order to know everything, you have to be a spy!

Titmouse Animation Studios will animate the series. The animation house recently debuted their work on Star Trek: Lower Decks with the upcoming Animaniacs reboot also hailing from the studio. Their other credits include Big Mouth, Bless the Harts, and The Midnight Gospel.

Originally published in 1964, Harriet the Spy was followed by two sequels from Louise Fitzhugh with The Long Secret in 1965 and Sport, published posthumously in 1979. Two other novels, Harriet Spies Again and Harriet the Spy, Double Agent, were released in the mid-2000s. A 1996 feature film adaptation of the property was released by Nickelodeon Movies with Michelle Trachtenberg in the title role and Rosie O'Donnell as her nanny. A Disney Channel Original Movie version, Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, was produced in 2010 with Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone in the role.

The Harriet the Spy joins a stacked roster of original programming for Apple TV+ which also includes the Apple Original "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," and the highly anticipated reboot of the beloved classic series "Fraggle Rock. New programming from Sesame Workshop and Peanuts is also in development along with new original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.

