Harry Potter: Matthew Lewis Addresses Appearing in TV Reboot

Harry Potter is getting a television reboot on Max and while there is plenty of speculation about what to expect from the reimagination of J.K. Rowling's books, one actor from the Harry Potter film franchise isn't planning to be part of it — but he also remains curious about what his character is up to as an adult. Speaking with People (via Entertainment Weekly), Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, says he isn't planning to be involved in the television reboot.

"It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at," Lewis said. "I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it."

"The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span," Lewis continued. "I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I've had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them."

"I've been a nurse, I've been a police officer, I've been a soldier, I've been a wizard, I've been all these different thing. I never know what's up next and I love that."

Daniel Radcliffe Also Casts Doubt on a Harry Potter Return

Lewis isn't alone in not planning to be a part of the Harry Potter television reboot. Earlier this year, Radcliff said that while he is excited to watch the new project as part of the audience, he doesn't plan to even have a cameo appearance.

"I don't think so," Radcliffe said when asked about a potential cameo. "I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it."

What Will the Harry Potter Reboot Be About?

The Harry Potter television series would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series, with executives previously hinting they hope the series spans a decade. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material."

"We have been trying to be very close to the vest," HBO chief Casey Bloys previously said of the search for a showrunner. "We haven't gone out to agencies. We have our own internal process where we've been thinking about people but we have not wanted to go out into the world. Now that the news is out there, we will start working with the Blair Partnership and we'll start going out to the business."

During a recent quarterly earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav indicated that the plan is for the Harry Potter reboot to premiere exclusively on Max at some point in 2026.

"We spent some real time with J.K. and her team," Zaslav added during the earnings call. "Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn't be more excited about what's ahead. We can't wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max."