5 Things Harry Potter Season 1 Can’t Ignore From the Books (That The Movies Cut)

Since the announcement of the Harry Potter TV series, there’s been plenty of discussion around everything from the reboot’s casting choices to how the project will be handled overall. With the potential for 10 seasons, the new production has the opportunity to explore many of the details the movies had to leave out. Of course, it’s understandable that certain elements were cut to fit a film’s runtime, but now – especially when it comes to Harry’s first year at Hogwarts – there are several key moments that fans are hoping the series will portray accurately and stay true to.

More than just spells and wands, Harry Potter‘s book world is rich with important characters, and challenges that are crucial and can’t be ignored if the story’s going to be adapted the right way. Some of the movie franchise’s missing elements left some of that on the cutting room floor, but the new take from HBO has a chance to restore them. Here are 5 things that absolutely need to be included in season 1 of the show that were cut from the movies – not only to honor longtime readers, but also to add more depth to Harry’s journey right from the very beginning.

1. The Sorting Hat’s Song

For those who haven’t read the books, the Sorting Hat sings a song each school year during the selection ceremony at Hogwarts. These songs highlight the qualities of the four houses and sometimes touch on the school’s history, as well as messages or warnings about challenges to come. This tradition was left out of the movies, and although the Sorting Hat still does its job, a meaningful part of Hogwarts life is missing. In the story, it’s a fundamental element for moving the plot forward, even if it doesn’t always seem obvious at first.

The TV series can’t afford to ignore this, especially given the format, which makes it even more important. With more time to tell the story and cliffhangers playing a crucial role in keeping viewers hooked, the Sorting Hat’s song could be a powerful storytelling device. Beyond enriching the entire universe, it could also foreshadow some major conflicts, building tension and anticipation right from the very first episodes of the season.

2. Harry and Draco’s First Real Meeting

When Harry and Draco meet for the first time, the scene takes place at Hogwarts. It’s iconic, and many fans even know the lines by heart. However, in the book, their very first encounter actually happens in Diagon Alley, before they even arrive at the castle. Draco is already arrogant and judgmental, which immediately annoys Harry with his comments about purebloods and “proper” families. That’s exactly what makes the moment so memorable – it’s the first time Harry faces this kind of prejudice. Plus, Draco doesn’t hide his true nature, showing his colors right away.

In the film, this change is understandable since focusing on two separate moments of their meeting might have seemed unnecessary in the first movie. Still, this early meeting is a key moment that sets the tone for the rivalry between the two characters throughout the story. Besides, keeping their first talk on the Hogwarts Express as well, just like in the book, adds a nice symbolic touch, especially when you consider the parallel with James Potter and Severus Snape‘s own first meeting.

3. Vernon Dursley’s Perspective on the Wizarding World

The person who begins telling Harry Potter‘s story in the first book is none other than Vernon Dursley. It’s a somewhat unusual choice, considering that Harry’s aunt, uncle and cousin are Muggles and hate everything to do with magic. On the other hand, it’s interesting because we get a clear insight into his real view of the Wizarding World, and we’re immediately surprised to discover that he knows about this universe. In the film, this small detail was left out, which is understandable considering the whole story; perhaps including this POV wouldn’t have made sense (and if it did, it would have had to be continued later).

However, for the new series, it could be a bold and rewarding creative choice. In addition to showing fidelity to the original material, it could help enrich the contrast between the Muggle world and the Wizarding World in a more nuanced, gradual way. This would also influence the audience’s perception of the characters from the very beginning, setting a unique and thoughtful tone for the story ahead.

4. All the 7 Obstacles to Reach the Sorcerer’s Stone

The quest for the Sorcerer’s Stone includes several obstacles introduced in the first movie of the franchise. Although only one received significant attention, the truth is the others weren’t fully explored. Devoting just one episode of season 1 to these challenges would be ideal, as each test not only evaluates different skills – such as courage, intelligence, teamwork, and logic – but also highlights the strong bond between Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

By showing these trials in detail, the series can better explore the characters’ growth, their dynamics, and how each contributes without oversimplifying their roles. Also, one of these tasks wasn’t shown at all. In the first book, while Ron shines in the wizard chess game and Harry flies on a broomstick to retrieve a key, there’s also a potions challenge where Hermione excels – a scene many fans have longed to see on screen. This new adaptation is the perfect chance to bring it to life.

5. Harry’s Nightmare

In the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, we learn that Professor Quirrell is not who he appears to be – he is hiding Voldemort beneath his turban. During the final confrontation, Harry discovers that touching Quirrell causes him intense pain because of the magical protection left by Harry’s mother. This ultimately destroys Quirrell and forces Voldemort to flee. However, a very specific dream Harry has on his first night at Hogwarts actually foreshadows this long before it happens, setting the stage for his entire journey.

In this dream, the protagonist sees himself wearing the turban, which whispers to him. What might have seemed like just a disturbing nightmare turns out to be much more significant. Many people remain unsure about the reboot, but they might change their minds if moments like this are handled well. Harry’s dream at Hogwarts is essentially a subtle foreshadowing of the Horcrux he unknowingly carries. For a TV show – where planting clues early on that pay off later is key – ignoring this would be a missed opportunity. Including it is almost a responsibility to the story and its fans.

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is currently in development, with no official release date announced yet.