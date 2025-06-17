Harry Potter’s Sirius Black Actor Reveals Who He Wants To Play in the Reboot (but It’s Too Late)

Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies, reveals which character he would have liked to play in HBO’s upcoming TV series. In a video for Variety, Oldman reflected on his storied career, and he discussed his time in the Wizarding World. He recalled joining the film franchise in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, praising the work director Alfonso Cuarón did in bringing the novel to life. Oldman then shifted gears to the TV show, which is ramping up to start production later this year. There’s one famous wizard he would have been game to play, but it’s too late for him to take on the role now.

The role in question is Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts headmaster. “My personal feeling is they’re not gonna go anywhere near people that were connected with the original,” Oldman said about the series’ cast. “I’m actually very intrigued to see it because so much of the books were cut. I would have fancied a go at Dumbledore. I’m getting up there now … it’s the right age for Dumbledore.”

Oldman portrayed Sirius Black in four Harry Potter films. His performances as the character were very well-received. Oldman’s presence in The Prisoner of Azkaban is a main reason why many fans consider it to be the best installment of the series. Oldman is forever appreciative of being a part of Harry Potter because it (along with The Dark Knight trilogy) allowed him to spend more time with his kids.

On HBO’s Harry Potter TV show, the role of Dumbledore will be played by John Lithgow. The Oscar-nominee was the first actor cast in the project, which will be a sizable undertaking for all involved. Ahead of production starting, the rest of the ensemble is rounding into shape. HBO has cast several prominent adult roles (such has Hagrid, Professor Snape, and the Dursleys), as well as revealed who will play the trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Oldman is right in saying HBO is unlikely to cast any of the Harry Potter film actors on the show. The series already faces a massive challenge, as it will be operating in the shadow of the hugely successful movies (which are still an enduring part of the pop culture zeitgeist to this day). At least in the early going as the show finds its footing, it will be very difficult for viewers to not make comparisons between the two adaptations. It’s better to not invite further comparisons by bringing back familiar faces to reprise old roles — or even take on different ones. One of the easiest ways for the show to leave its own stamp on the material is to feature an entirely new ensemble consisting of people who haven’t been associated with the franchise before.

Still, it would have been fun to see Oldman lend his talents to the role of Dumbledore. An actor with extraordinary range, Oldman has made a career out of disappearing into his roles, portraying everyone from punk rocker Sid Vicious to the noble Commissioner Gordon. He could have easily brought the old Hogwarts headmaster to life, becoming a kindly, wise mentor figure for the young students. Tapping into his veteran screen presence, Oldman would have brilliantly conveyed Dumbledore’s power and compassion, crafting a well-rounded performance across the show’s seasons. That said, Lithgow is a supremely gifted actor himself and possesses many of the same traits and qualities befitting of Dumbledore. It should be a treat to see him in the Wizarding World.