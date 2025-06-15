7 Harry Potter Characters That Were Recast in the Movies (And You Never Noticed)

The Harry Potter film franchise may have become one of the most iconic and beloved series in movie history, but even the magic of Hogwarts couldn’t keep every actor in place. Though the main trio of stars and several supporting roles were all front and center with no major changes (except Dumbledore after the passing of Richard Harris after the second film), some characters would get a big change. Over the course of eight movies, the wizarding world saw multiple characters quietly recast, and unless you were paying close attention, you probably didn’t even notice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From legal red tape to simple creative decisions, some characters made subtle swaps that flew under the radar. Here are seven Harry Potter characters who were recast without you even realizing it, though now you may always notice when you do a full franchise rewatch.

1) Lavender Brown

Lavender Brown went from a background character to a major plot device, and with that came a big casting shift. First introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Lavender was originally portrayed by Kathleen Cauley, and later Jennifer Smith in Prisoner of Azkaban — both uncredited and in minor classroom scenes.

But when the character was given a much larger role in Half-Blood Prince, when Lavendar becomes Ron Weasley’s arm candy, she was recast with Jessie Cave, who brought a quirky and clingy energy that made Lavender an unforgettable addition to the sixth film.

So, why the change? The early casting choices for Lavender Brown were likely made with little foresight into her future importance. Warner Bros. made a conscious decision to recast once they realized Lavender would be a central character in Ron’s romantic journey. They felt that this would require a performer who could easily take on the size of the role and Lavender’s personality. Cave reportedly auditioned against more than 7,000 hopefuls to get the part.

2) Pansy Parkinson

Slytherin’s resident mean girl, Pansy Parkinson was switched out more than once. While you may remember Draco Malfoy’s on-again-off-again love interest for her smug expressions and cutting remarks, she also has the distinction of being played by four different actors across the films.

In Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, she was played by Katherine Nicholson; in Prisoner of Azkaban, it was Genevieve Gaunt; and in Order of the Phoenix, Lauren Shotton took over. Finally, Scarlett Byrne played Pansy from Half-Blood Prince onward. If Byrne seems recognizable now you watch the movie back, it might be because you saw her in The Vampire Diaries.

3) The Fat Lady

Every Gryffindor knows The Fat Lady guards the entrance to their common room, and in Sorcerer’s Stone, that iconic portrait was brought to life by Elizabeth Spriggs. However, in Prisoner of Azkaban, the character was reimagined entirely, and the part was picked up by legendary British comedian Dawn French. French’s version famously shatters a wine glass while singing and dramatically demands the password with flair.

The change was made by director Alfonso Cuarón, who wanted to bring a new tone and style to the third film. Cuarón aimed to inject more humor and whimsy into the series, and French’s comedic chops gave him exactly that.

4) Tom the Innkeeper

The Leaky Cauldron’s innkeeper, Tom, is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him role but he, too, got a recast that went largely unnoticed. In Sorcerer’s Stone, Tom was portrayed by Derek Deadman, who gave the character a mild, quiet demeanor. Fast forward to Prisoner of Azkaban, and suddenly Tom is unrecognizable — now played by Jim Tavaré, who infused the character with a hunched back, shaved head, and an excitable, quirky personality. Gone was the calm pub owner; in his place was a borderline slapstick caricature.

This drastic change was, once again, thanks to Alfonso Cuarón’s creative vision for the third installment. Cuarón leaned into more surreal, almost Tim Burton-esque territory with his interpretation of the wizarding world — and that included a more comedic take on minor characters like Tom. Tavaré’s background as a comedian made him a natural fit for this reimagined version.

5) Griphook

If Griphook seemed oddly familiar and yet… different, you’re not imagining it. Many chalked the change up to the big redesign of his looks overall, with his prosthetics making him look far more menacing in the final movies. But there’s more to it than that. The goblin who helps Harry access his vault in Sorcerer’s Stone was originally portrayed by Verne Troyer, best known for playing Mini-Me in Austin Powers, with Star Wars actor Warwick Davis providing the voice. However, by the time Deathly Hallows Part 1 rolled around, Griphook had become a much part of the story. This time, Warwick Davis took over both the performance.

No official reason has ever been given for why Troyer’s part was re-cast, rumors circulate about bad press keeping him from returning while others make note of JK Rowling’s rule of “Only British Actors” being given parts. In any event, American actor Verne Troyer was out, and since Davis was already involved in the franchise and had experience in prosthetic-heavy roles, he was in.

6) Bill Weasley

You may think that Bill Weasley doesn’t appear until later in the series, but he does make a quick cameo in Prisoner of Azkaban and then he still managed to get recast. Bill’s debut is in a photograph of the Weasley family trip to Egypt in. For that particular moment, he was played by British actor Richard Fish.

But when Bill finally appears in person in Deathly Hallows – Part 1, he’s portrayed by Domhnall Gleeson, son of Brendan Gleeson who played Mad-Eye Moody. Gleeson went on to appear in several key moments, including the Battle of Hogwarts and his on-screen marriage to Fleur Delacour.

Though perhaps upsetting for Richard Fish we guess, but he was never meant to be more than a placeholder. Once the studio realized that Bill would be a more prominent character in later stories, the filmmakers wanted someone with proven acting chops. Gleeson was already known for his theatre work and considering he even naturally looks like a Weasley, it was a no-brainer. Some might cry nepotism, but Domhnall’s performance stood firmly on its own merit, and considering the roles he’s gone on to play, there’s no question he was right for the role.

7) Voldemort

Yes, even He Who Must Not Be Named was recast. While Ralph Fiennes famously portrayed the Dark Lord from Goblet of Fire onward, he wasn’t the first actor to play Voldemort on screen. In fact, the face of the Dark Lord that inhabits Professor Quirrell’s skull in Sorcerer’s Stone, actually belongs to British actor Richard Bremmer.

The reason for the recast came down to the filmmakers wanting a more recognizable and theatrically experienced actor to embody Voldemort once he returned in physical form. Ralph Fiennes was brought in to anchor the character’s arc from resurrection to downfall. Bremmer, for his part, was very gracious and typically British about the change, saying he understood the decision and felt honored to have been part of the franchise at all.