Scrubs Season 2’s Release Officially Avoids a Big Streaming Problem (but Another Still Needs Fixing)

Scrubs Season 2 (or, if you prefer, Season 11) is officially moving forward, and there’s more good news for fans. The revival was very much a success for ABC and Hulu: it was well received by critics, with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes (a higher score than the OG series, though that’s pulled down by Season 9), and a ratings hit as well. That combination has unsurprisingly led to Scrubs‘ renewal, with plenty of room for the new iteration of the medical comedy to grow and get even better now that it’s had a season to find its feet.

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There’s a lot to be excited about for the show’s return after Scrubs Season 1’s ending, which had the Janitor return to torment J.D. once again, and confirmation that Dr. Cox would be sticking around Sacred Heart Hospital, but now as a patient. But one of the most exciting things is its release: it’s been confirmed that Scrubs Season 2 will be released this fall on ABC and Hulu. While an exact date hasn’t been confirmed, that means there’ll be a gap of just a few months between seasons, when it had been feared it could be a year, if not longer.

Scrubs’ 2026 Return Is Great, But It Still Needs Another Change

Image via ABC

It’s a relief that Scrubs will indeed return later in 2026. It’s become commonplace for large gaps between seasons of streaming shows, and with the revival straddling the line between streaming and a traditional network, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if it weren’t coming back until 2027. The fall return means it’ll be easier to build on the momentum of the first season and offer the kind of reliability to audiences that helped make the original a hit.

This also means that filming should commence sooner rather than later, which can help avoid some of the scheduling conflicts that hampered Season 1. We already knew that John C. McGinley would have more appearances as Dr. Cox in the sophomore outing, but ABC’s schedule should hopefully allow for more of Judy Reyes as Carla, too. That’s because her other series, High Potential, isn’t returning until the mid-season in 2027.

If there’s a downside to Scrubs‘ renewal, though, it’s in the episode count. The release might be in keeping with network traditions, but otherwise it’s very much a streaming series, with the next outing having 10 episodes (one more than the first season). It’d be nice to have something a little bit longer, even without going to the old school 22-episode format.

The revival didn’t quite do justice to its new characters, and it would’ve also been great to have more time with some of the returnees as well, allowing for a stronger mix of case-of-the-week installments and ongoing storylines. It is possible that it’ll be picked up for more episodes later on, but as it stands it’s another shorter run, which is the only disappointing part of this.

Scrubs is available to stream on Hulu.

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