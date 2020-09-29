The Haunting of Bly Manor Releases Creepy Character Posters

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan is delivering audiences an all-new tale of terror with The Haunting of Bly Manor, which features a number of returning performers from 2018's The Haunting of Hill House. The anthology nature of the premise allows returning performers to play all-new characters, while the ensemble also includes newcomers to the franchise. With the debut of the new season only weeks away, Netflix has unveiled a series of creepy character posters depicting the most important characters in the new narrative. Check out new looks at the figures from the series and tune in to The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th.

In the new season, "From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

Scroll down to see the ominous new character posters ahead of The Haunting of Bly Manor landing on Netflix on October 9th.