HBO Max Cancels Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons

Gossip Girl is coming to an end on HBO Max. The Max Original series debuted in July 2021 and added to the Gossip Girl franchise, which is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar. Joshua Safran is the showrunner of HBO Max's Gossip Girl, along with being a writer and executive producer on the original series. Safran made the sad announcement that Gossip Girl will not be continuing past Season 2 on HBO Max. While Gossip Girl's time is up on the streamer, Safran is hopeful Gossip Girl can catch on at another outlet. This continues a trend of HBO Max and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery canceling programs such as Minx and others.

"So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom," Joshua Safran wrote in a Twitter thread.

Safran added, "We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs. Thank you for watching, and I hope you'll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo. ps. a big thank you to all the GG fans around the world. You're the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love."

What Is Season 2 of Gossip Girl About?

It's the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan's elite. She's learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely what her audience wants, they shall get. It's time for her to turn the heat up on what's been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.

Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg guest stars.

The series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.