iHeartMedia and WarnerMedia to Co-Produce Companion Podcasts for HBO Max Shows

✖

iHeartRadio and WarnerMedia Entertainment on Tuesday announced a partnership to co-produce companion podcasts for HBO Max's upcoming original and legacy series. The first of these will be attached to the legacy black comedy series Search Party, created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, and the original sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves, by director and executive producer Ridley Scott. Podcasts created through this partnership will be available on HBO Max, iHeartRadio, and other podcast aggregators. As part of the deal, iHeartMedia gets first-look priority to produce HBO Max companion podcasts. iHeartMedia and WarnerMedia Entertainment are both committed to contributing to marketing resources to promote the podcasts and other HBO Max content across the iHeartPodcast Network. The deal could also lead to companion podcasts for shows on WarnerMedia Entertainment's television networks, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

"We look forward to working with iHeartMedia as we continue to find new ways to break ground and create opportunities for our storytellers to do what they do best," Kevin Reilly, president of TBS, TNT, and truTV and chief content officer of HBO Max said in a statement. "Today's streaming fans are hungry for more content the second they finish an episode of their favorite shows, and podcasts are a great way to keep those fans engaged while also giving our roster of creative talent additional tools to extend the worlds of their shows and stories."

"We're beyond thrilled to forge this new partnership with WarnerMedia Entertainment to create an exciting slate of companion podcasts based on the incredible content coming to HBO Max," said Conal Byrne, president of iHeartPodcast Network. "WarnerMedia Entertainment's networks and brands have long been a marvel in the entertainment industry, and we're ecstatic for the opportunity to be a part of their legendary storytelling and to bring this trove of new content to the iHeartPodcast Network."

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's new streaming service that debuted in May. The streaming service leverages WarnerMedia's vast IP library while also offering programming from third parties, including BBC's Doctor Who, and original programs, such as Anna Kendrick's Love Life.

iHeartMedia claims and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners across its network. That network extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide and its iHeartRadio digital service across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices. It also publishes commercial podcasts and offers audio industry analytics via its SmartAudio product.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.