HBO Max Releases First Episode of Raised by Wolves on YouTube

Following the show's premiere on HBO Max last week, WarnerMedia has released the first full episode of their new original series Raised By Wolves on YouTube for all to see. Genre giant Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Alien) co-created the series with The Red Road's Aaron Guzikowski and you can watch the first episode in the player above! Raised by Wolves stars Assassin's Creed: Origins' Abubakar Salim and Splitting Up Together's Amanda Collin as two androids, Father and Mother who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. The first three episodes are available now on HBO Max.

Raised by Wolves also stars Vikings' Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Winta McGrath as Campion, Niamh Algar as Sue, Felix Jamieson as Paul, Ethan Hazzard as Hunter, Jordan Loughran as Tempest, Aasiya Shah as Holly, Ivy Wong as Vita, and Matias Varela as Lucius. Scott directed the first two episodes of the series. His son Luke, who previously served as his second unit director on Alien: Covenant, The Martian, and Exodus: Gods and Kings, directed three episodes.

"The script was fantastic," Ridley Scott told Den of Geek. "I was going to come in as a producer with my company [Scott Free Productions], but I was blown away by honestly the first three episodes, and I felt I didn’t want to let this get away. I wanted to be involved in the casting of the characters, how it looks—very important—because with such a great script, you don’t want it to go off the rails and become a bit more normal or the usual suspects. Really, the inspiration was the material."

Raised by Wolves was originally created for TNT and shifted to HBO Max in October 2019. The series premiered to mixed-positive reviews with a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Jamie Lovett awarded the series a four out of five in his review, writing: "Raised by Wolves is sci-fi television of a rare breed. While premium cable and streaming services have been raising the bar in the genre for years, Raised by Wolves leaps ahead in craft, scale, and vision. Its novelistic storytelling and slow-burn pacing ask much of its audience, but it offers rewards in kind. For those willing to engage, Raised by Wolves is a stunning work of operatic science fiction that will linger in your mind well after the credits of each episode roll."

Raised by Wolves is part of HBO Max's stacked lineup of original programming, which also includes Love Life, Doom Patrol, Search Party, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Tig N' Seek, Close Enough, and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo.

New episodes of Raised by Wolves premiere on Thursdays on HBO Max.