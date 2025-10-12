HBO Max’s Coolest Animated Series Confirms New Release Schedule Ahead of Return

One of HBO Max‘s coolest animated series is coming back to the streaming service with new episodes later this month, and has dropped some major details along with a new trailer ahead of its return. Adventure Time has been such a successful franchise for Warner Bros. Discovery that they have expanded it in some big ways since the original TV series came to an end. There have been several specials released since the end of the TV show, and now there’s even a new movie and spinoff now in the works. But its biggest spinoff success is set to continue in its own right too.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was a major hit when the first season made its debut with HBO Max sometime ago and quickly confirmed that a second season was now in the works. There had been very little revealed of this new season until just this month, however, as the series confirmed that it was already going to premiere its new season later this October. Now we’ve gotten the first full trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 released during the New York Comic Con 2025 weekend and you can check it out below.

When Does Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Come Out?

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 will be making its premiere exclusively with HBO Max on October 23rd. Warner Bros. also confirmed that this new season will have ten episodes in total with a new episode releasing each week. The schedule also confirmed that the final episode of this new season will be debuting on December 25th, so fans will need to make their plans accordingly to make sure to check out each episode as soon as they arrive.

Adam Muto returns from the first season as executive producer and showrunner for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios. Fred Seibert and Sam Register serve as executive producers, and the voice cast includes the likes of Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch. There are going to be some big recurring guest stars too like Anna Akana, Dee Bradley Baker, Maria Bamford, Matthew Broderick, Kris Collins, Frank Collison, Andy Daly, Grey DeLisle, Harvey Guillén, Patti Harrison, Manny Jacinto, Tom Kenny, Marc Maron, Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Olivia Olson, Vico Ortiz, Chelsea Peretti, Jeremy Shada, Hynden Walch, Pendleton Ward, and more.

What’s Going on in Fionna and Cake Season 2?

As for what actually is going to go down in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2, Warner Bros. teases the new episodes with, “After their journey through the multiverse, Fionna and Cake tackle new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences.” Everything that happened in the first season clearly sparked a much bigger adventure to come, and Fionna and Cake will be taking it all head on.

It also seems like there might be some changes to the voice cast compared to the first season as well as some of the characters heard in this trailer sound a bit different than the first season. But as of now, it’s yet to be revealed who is going to take over these roles from the extended list of guest stars revealed by Warner Bros. Either way, it thankfully won’t be too much longer until we get to see how it all shakes out.

