HBO Trailer Gives New Looks at ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Watchmen’, ‘Deadwood’ and More

Hollywood might be gearing up for tonight’s Academy Awards, but HBO is already looking to the future in a pretty major way.

The premium cable network recently released a new trailer, which showcases bits and pieces of footage for their upcoming movies and television shows. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, one of the biggest takeaways from the video is arguably the footage from Game of Thrones‘ final season, with a small snippet of new content being shown. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) can be shown looking up at something, and one of the show’s dragons is seen flying over an army of soldiers.

With the final episodes being pretty highly-anticipated amongst fans, it’s safe to say that any new footage – no matter how short – is going to make an impact.

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” HBO chief Richard Plepler explained in a recent interview. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

The trailer also features a new look at the network’s Watchmen TV series, after originally showcasing footage during the network’s Golden Globes trailer. This new footage shows Regina King’s character looking out at a fiery blaze, a character wearing a hooded costume while walking through a parking garage, and Jeremy Irons’ Ozymandias sitting in front of a birthday cake.

The series, which is based off of the iconic DC miniseries of the same name, will plunge its dark superhero story into a new territory.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a social media post when the series was in its early stages. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

Outside of that, the trailer has a lot for genre fans to enjoy, with the first look at the upcoming His Dark Materials TV series, as well as the film revival for Deadwood.

“It ends leaving you wondering,” Ian McShane said of the Deadwood movie in a recent panel appearance. “If it makes $115 million, HBO will somehow find a way to do another one.”

What do you think of this new look at HBO’s 2019 slate? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!