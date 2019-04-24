Here’s the Heartbreaking Game of Thrones Moment You Probably Missed in This Week’s Episode

Sunday’s newest episode of Game of Thrones, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” saw Westeros’ beloved characters spending what could be their last night alive preparing for the upcoming fight against the dead. Many big moments occurred in the episode from Jaime knighting Brienne to Arya and Gendry having sex, but there was one emotional moment that you may have overlooked. Thanks to Vanity Fair‘s Joanna Robinson, we’re now feeling extra teary about Ser Davos Seaworth and Gilly’s interaction with a young girl who wanted to fight in the battle.

You probably noticed that the child had a scarred face, just like Shireen Baratheon, who was murdered by her parents and Melisandre in season five when they belived her death would help them win the battle against the Boltons. Of course, the sacrifice didn’t work, and Shireen died for nothing. In the earlier seasons, Shireen taight Davos to read, solidifying their special bond. However, you may have forgotten that Shireen also taught Gilly to read while they were at The Wall together.

While the moment in the new episode didn’t mention Shireen by name, it was clear that Gilly and Davos were both thinking of their lost friend. In fact, Robinson points out a musical queue that was a direct nod to Shireen.

“Composer Ramin Djawadi scored the interaction with a version of the little song Shireen Baratheon was singing quietly to herself when she was introduced in Season 3’s ‘Kissed by Fire’ called ‘It’s Always Summer Under the Sea.’ Actress Kerry Ingram, who played Shireen, sings the full song over that episode’s end credits but it exists here to serve as a haunting reminder of one little girl who didn’t make it through the war,” Robinson writes.

You can listen to the full song here.

Now that almost everyone in Winterfell has had their big moments of personal closure, it’s now time for them to face off with the army of the dead. While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell are scarce, we finally learned this week what the Night King really wants. During the episode, Bran Stark revealed that the Night King is after an endless night, which means he needs to kill Bran/The Three-Eyed Raven in order to erase his living memory of the world.

There has also been some extreme hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

