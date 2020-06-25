Helstrom: Marvel Reveals First Look at the Logo for the Hulu Series

Hours after it was announced that Marvel’s Helstrom would be revealed to the world at the Comic-Con@Home digital event, the official logo for the series has been revealed! Perhaps most curious to fans however is that the world “Marvel” nor the Marvel logo are present at all on the series’ logo. It seems likely that this was done to prevent any confusion between the Hulu series and the upcoming content from Marvel Studios which is all firmly placed within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year saw Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige become the Chief Creative Officer over all off Marvel proper.

The official description for Helstrom reads: “As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Hulu Original Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.”

The series is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. It was reported earlier in the week that the show will debut on Hulu during the most appropriate month of the year, October, premiering as a part of Hulu’s ‘Huluween’ programming block.

Comic-Con@Home will take place across the same days that the in-person San Diego Comic-Con would have been held, starting July 22 and concluding July 26. Official details on when the Helstrom panel will be held and who will be present haven’t been confirmed but we can likely expect our first trailer and a premiere date for the series.

For those unaware, production on Helstrom wrapped up in mid-March, just as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread with ferocity across the United States. The spread of the virus shut down film sets around the world including Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ shows and their theatrical feature films. Marvel has since had to delay their entire Phase Four programming slate with Black Widow being moved from May until November of this year. As a result of this shift it’s possible that Helstrom could be the first (or only) Marvel programming to be released this year.

The expansive cast for Marvel’s Helstrom also includes Sydney Lemmon, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, Alain Uy, Daniel Cudmore (marking his second time as a character from the pages of Marvel Comics), and David Meunier.