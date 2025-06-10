Henry Cavill’s Latest Update About Warhammer TV Series Is Exactly What Fans Want to Hear

Henry Cavill is not taking any shortcuts with his Warhammer adaptation. The actor spoke about the highly-anticipated project last week in a new interview with Esquire, saying that it is “tricky” to get right, but that’s exactly why he’s “enjoying it enormously.” Cavill is a self-professed superfan of the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop game, and he has been working on a TV series adaptation with Amazon MGM Studios since it acquired the rights to the franchise back in 2022. The project has been slow and riddled with speed bumps, but Cavill assures fans it is still moving forward. After seeing two franchises falter with Cavill onboard, fans are eager for him to get a win here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is a tricky IP, and a very complex IP. And that’s what I love about it,” Cavill said of Warhammer. “The challenges that come with putting this on the page in a way that is doing justice to that complexity, that trickiness, and that nuance, is a challenge I’m enjoying enormously.”

Warhammer 40,000 is a miniature wargame best known for the many small and incredibly detailed miniature figurines used to play it. It also has a unique setting and backstory — it is set in a distant future where humanity is at war with aliens and supernatural monsters. Much of the lore comes from tie-in novels, and some from video games as well.

Cavill began sharing his love for this franchise while promoting some of his A-list roles in recent years, and it earned him a lot of legitimacy within geek culture as fans turned out for his tenures in Superman and The Witcher. Both projects fell out of favor as they deviated further from their source material, and now many fans see Cavill’s work on Warhammer as a chance at redemption for him. In turn, he has left no doubt that it’s a passion project.

Cavill will be both a star and an executive producer on the Warhammer series, along with Natalie Viscuso, Andy Smillie, and Max Bottrill. They plan to explore the whole breadth of the franchise if possible, but it’s unclear when we might see a finished product for ourselves. There has been no casting news, or reports of when filming might begin.

In the meantime, Cavill will be back in theaters sometime this year in the action drama In the Grey. The movie does not have an exact release date yet, but it is expected in 2025.