Here’s Who Dies in Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell

The final season of Game of Thrones has finally kicked off one of the biggest battles ever seen in the series. And while the living made a major stand against the Night King and his Army of the Dead, there were still a lot of heavy casualties suffered in this episode.

Even with a pair of dragons and the combined armies of the both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen‘s allies, there were a lot of losses on both sides. Unfortunately, the heroes might have taken the biggest blow as some fan-favorite characters bit the dust.

Warning: Major spoilers for Game of Thrones below.

When the White Walkers and the Army of the Dead attacked, many of the forces at Winterfell were quickly overwhelmed. Samwell Tarley and his Night’s Watch brother Edd Tollett were among the first to deal with their numbers (after a whole horde of Dothraki were taken out).

Sam was about to be killed by a wight when Edd saved his life, but in the ensuring chaos, the reigning Lord Commander was killed. Sam could only watch Edd die, seeing one of his best friends in the Night’s Watch finally meet his end.

Lyanna Mormont, one of the leaders in the north, makes a daring stand to fight the wights as they invade Winterfell. And though it seems like she was overmatched when a zombie giant breaks through and scoops her up, she uses her dying breath to stab the wight in the eye with a shard of dragonglass, killing the creature with her dying breath.

Baric Dondarrion was the next to go, as the devoted follower of the Lord of Light attempted to save Arya Stark while she was being stalked by wights in Winterfell. Baric and Sandor Clegane, the Hound, ended up escaping, but not before Baric fell. But it’s that sacrifice that puts the survivors

Next, the Night King finally arrives in the Godswood at Winterfell and attempts to make his final stand on Bran Stark, but Theon Greyjoy attempts to stand tall. While he does put up a valiant effort in protecting the Three-Eyed Raven, he alone is not strong enough to withstand the White Walkers. The Night King quickly makes work of the Iron Born, despite his valiant effort.

But it’s enough to buy the heroes time, except for Daenerys Targaryen who finds herself in the middle of the battle. She is protected by Jorah Mormont, who ends up succumbing to his wounds while attempting to protect his queen.

The biggest death of the episode comes when the Night King murders Theon and attempts to kill Bran Stark. But his sister Arya, coming out of nowhere and guided by a prophecy given by Melisandre, manages to kill the Night King with a move straight out ot Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Arya Stark effectively ends the Long Night, and has cemented her status as the MVP of Game of Thrones.

And finally, when the heroes manage to eke out a victory against all odds, Melisandre seemingly reveals that she has fulfilled her purpose. The ancient woman takes off her mystical necklace and walks out into the open field where she seemingly collapses, bringing the epic episode to a close.

We’ll see where the pieces are picked up next week as the final season of Game of Thrones continues on HBO TV.

