Lizzie McGuire Star Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photo

Hillary Duff has had a lot of good news in 2019 and today just added to the list. The actress married singer/songwriter Matthew Koma today in Los Angeles and posted about it on social media. The two tied the knot in a private home ceremony according to TMZ. A backyard wedding might seem kind of understated for two celebrities but Duff and her husband clearly saw some appeal in a smaller celebration. Back in May, Koma and Duff are engaged after dating for a number of years. Last October, they welcomed their daughter Banks into their family. Duff already had one child from a previous relationship. With the Lizzie McGuire Sequel on the way, things are just going great for the Disney Channel star.

The actress was also a part of the announced the return of Lizzie McGuire when she took the stage at D23 and hinted at how time passing will play a factor in the new series.

“The good news is, like me and everyone who’s watched, is Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff said. “She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now. Shje’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator…She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn and she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday…She is still dealing with that thirteen year old, no holds barred, animated Lizzie that is constantly battling her in her head.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ wrote in a statement after the announcement of the family’s casting. “With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.

A revival of the Disney Channel hit is headed to Disney+. The series features Hilary Duff reprising her famous role and Terri Minsky will be aboard to help steer her original creation. This new sequel series presents the first of a number of new projects between Minsky and the Disney Channel. As a direct sequel to the original series, 30-year-old McGuire will navigate life in New York City as she faces life’s challenges with her animated inner voice.

