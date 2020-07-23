His Dark Materials: Andrew Scott to Reunite with Fleabag Costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Season 2

Season 2 of Fleabag brought arguably one of the most buzzworthy romances in recent memory to the small screen, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott's characters taking part in an emotional romantic storyline. If you're still finding yourself heartbroken about the pair's dynamic on that show, then it sounds like Season 2 of His Dark Materials might be here to soothe your pain. During the Comic-Con@Home panel for His Dark Materials Season 2, Scott revealed that Waller-Bridge will have a small voice-acting role in the show's upcoming episodes as Sayan Kotor, an osprey bird who is the daemon for his character, John Parry. In the world of His Dark Materials, daemons are animal-like creatures who are sacredly bound to a human, and often represent the physical manifestation of their person's soul.

“What’s beautiful to me about the books is the relationship with the dæmons and, I think this is the first time we are revealing this, but my dæmon is going to be played by someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” Scott explained. “The relationship is all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life so it’s wonderful that this is happening.”

While it's unclear exactly how many episodes Waller-Bridge will appear in, the idea of the duo taking part in a sort of Fleabag reunion will certainly be exciting to fans (even as, this time around, there are 100% less "hot priests").

In the second season of His Dark Materials, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

Season 1 of His Dark Materials is currently available on HBO and HBO Max. Season 2 is set to debut sometime this fall.

