His Dark Materials Trailer Released at SDCC

HBO has been bringing quite a lot of high fantasy to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con — including the latest look at His Dark Materials. During the show’s panel at Thursday’s San Diego Comic-Con festivities, HBO and BBC debuted a new trailer for their upcoming television adaptation, which you can check out above.

His Dark Materials is set in a pretty unique alternate reality, in which humans go through life alongside a daemon, a physical manifestation of the human soul. The series follows a young orphan named Lyra, who discovers a dangerous secret that leads her down a mysterious rabbit hole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen (Logan) as Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) as Marisa Coulter, James McAvoy (Split, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters (The Wire) as Dr. Carne, and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) as Lee Scoresby.

This provides the most in-depth look yet at the series, after a teaser trailer debuted in March of this year. As fans of the iconic Phillip Pullman series have probably noticed, the adaptation will be taking a unique approach to the original source material.

“We’re not twisting it, but we are modernising it a little bit, making it feel a little bit more accessible.” director Otto Bathurst told Metro UK last year. “The books are quite Victoriana in their fantasy, but it’s pretty on the nose – there are a lot of fans of that book and it’s a great book so why mess with it?”

The description of the series can be found below:

“Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.”

What do you think of the latest trailer for His Dark Materials? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

His Dark Materials is set to be released on HBO later this year.