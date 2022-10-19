House of the Dragon: Is Mysaria Really Dead?

It only took a few episodes of House of the Dragon for Larys Strong to prove just how conniving and dangerous he can really be. In the sixth episode of the series, Larys freed some men on death row, cut out their tongues, and had them commit arson to kill his father and brother. He has no problem having anyone killed, and it seems as though he may have an obsession with fire. Sunday night's penultimate episode of House of the Dragon saw Larys order yet another death-by-fire, attempting to kill Mysaria. This time, however, it wasn't clear whether or not he succeeded.

Mysaria, Daemon's former lover, rules over a whisper network in King's Landing under the moniker White Worm. Her identity was revealed early on in "The Green Council" and Larys brought the information to Queen Alicent. After saying he would work on removing the whisper network, Mysaria's home/building was seen engulfed in flames, a hooded figure walking away from the area. Larys very clearly ordered the hit, but there is no indication if he was successful.

If House of the Dragon continues to stick close to the story of Fire & Blood, the book it's based on, then we have our answer. Mysaria plays a huge role in the Dance of the Dragons, the war between Rhaenyra and Aegon II that is beginning on the show. She serves as a master of whispers for Rhaenyra and Daemon, aiding them in pivotal points throughout the war.

Mysaria Is Still Alive (Probably)

House of the Dragon would need to make a major change from Fire & Blood in order to take Mysaria off the board, and that just doesn't seem likely at this point. Rhaenyra and Daemon need their own answer to Larys Strong, and that's a role Mysaria fills. She hasn't been featured very much on the show to this point, but she stands to play a much bigger part going forward.

Some of Mysaria's spies probably died in the fire, and she will have to work around that difficulty. She will also be in a very dangerous position, living in King's Landing while working with Rhaenyra. But it would be a true shock to see her killed this early in the series.

House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday night.