House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Reveals Premiere Date

Game of Thrones fans will return to Westeros via the prequel series House of the Dragon on August 21st. HBO announced House of the Dragon‘s debut on Wednesday and revealed a new teaser poster. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon occurs 200 years before Game of Thrones. The story focuses on House Targaryen, the royal family, in the days leading up to the civil war called “The Dance of Dragons.” While speaking to ComicBook.com during the Morbius movie’s press tour, star Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, said that , despite taking place in the same universe.

“I think it’s really different to the original series, to be honest with you,” Smith says. “I mean it has to be. The original series was its own thing and it was, it was so brilliant and, and sort of left a mark in a way that it would be impossible to repeat. So, I don’t know. The truth is I haven’t seen any so it’s difficult for me. Essentially it’s in the same world, it has to take on a slightly different identity. But who knows? I have no idea.”

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans star in House of the Dragon. The cast also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

According to HBO’s official House of the Dragon synopsis, “The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21st.