Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Gets New Poster

Early posters for the HBO series Game of Thrones saw a somber Sean Bean as Ned Stark sitting alone on the iconic iron throne, confirming the significance of the seat over the coming seasons, with a new poster for the prequel House of the Dragon choosing another ominous image for its latest poster. While Game of Thrones showed the surprise of Westeros citizens at the existence of dragons, this new poster confirms just how commonplace they are, while also showing off their impressive scale. Check out the first poster for House of the Dragon below before the series premieres on HBO Max on August 21st.

"Fire will reign. August 21st on HBO Max," shared on Twitter alongside the new poster.

Despite some fans growing disappointed with Game of Thrones over the years, its impact on pop culture is undeniable, leaving some audiences to wonder if House of the Dragon is merely an opportunity to cash in on a familiar franchise. Creator of the mythology George RR Martin, however, recently expressed his enthusiasm for the new project and even admitted there were elements of his original story that were improved with the TV series.

"I've now watched rough cuts of nine of the ten episodes, and I continue to be impressed," Martin wrote on his blog. "I cannot speak to the SFX, many of which are not in yet, but the look of it is great, and the acting, the directing, and writing are first rate. And yes, for all you book fans, it is my story. Sure, there are some changes from Fire & Blood -- we could not present three alternative versions of every major event, not and keep our sanity -- but I think Ryan Condal and his writers made good choices. Even some improvements. (Heresy, I know, but being the author, I am allowed to say so)."

He continued, "For years, as some of you may recall, I have been saying the TV version of Shae, as portrayed by Sibel Kekilli, was a deeper, richer, and more nuanced character than the Shae in my novels. In a similar vein, I am vastly impressed by the show's version of King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, who gives the character a tragic majesty that my book Viserys never quite achieved. Kudos to Paddy, Ryan and his writers, and Miguel and the other directors. (There are a lot of great performances in House of the Dragon -- or Hot D, as I hear some are calling it. You may never have heard of some of our actors, but I think you will learn to love them, just as you did with the cast of Game of Thrones)."

