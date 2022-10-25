House of the Dragon Season 1 Blu-Ray Release Date Revealed

The first season of HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is getting a home release in the not-too-distant future. House of the Dragon has been a streaming sensation for HBO Max since its debut in August, with its episodes averaging nearly 29 million viewers each throughout the season. For the fans that want to do more than just rewatch the freshman season while waiting for House of the Dragon to return, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is offering up some bonus features with a full home release.

House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season is being released on several different formats on December 20th. The season will be getting a release on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as a physical 4K UHD set. The 4K version will have a standard edition, as well as a limited collector's steelbook option.

In addition to all 10 episodes of House of the Dragon's debut season, the home release will include more than an hour of special features related to the first season, as well as a couple of never-before-seen featurettes about the making of the show. All of the physical editions will be hitting shelves at the same time.

House of the Dragon Season 2

Fortunately for fans of House of the Dragon, this physical release is celebrating just one season, not the complete series. The future is very bright for this Game of Thrones spinoff. Just days after breaking records with its series premiere, House of the Dragon was given a second season renewal by HBO.

At this time, there's no way to tell for sure when Season 2 of the series will be debuting on HBO. The network hasn't announced a release window and actual production has yet to even start. But more episodes are definitely on the way.

The scripts for Season 2 have been in the works for some time, so House of the Dragon is now looking ahead to the actual filming of the sophomore season. That process is set to begin early next year.

What did you think of House of the Dragon's first season? Will you be buying the season collection when it arrives later this year? Let us know in the comments!