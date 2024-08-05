House of the Dragon: Who Is the Mysterious Targaryen in Daemon’s Shocking Vision?

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale! Continue reading at your own risk… Daemon’s chilling experiences in Harrenhal have been one of the biggest subplots throughout House of the Dragon Season 2. The rogue husband of Rhaenyra went to the ancient castle to raise his own Riverlands army, but got more than he bargained for as hallucinations of the dead from his past have plagued the majority of his stay. Daemon’s vision in the finale, however, was the most monumental of all, showing him the prophecy known as the song of Ice and Fire. That came with a key character in Targaryen history, who will play a massive part in the future of Westeros.

While the vision included clear looks at the Night King and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, there was one more mysterious Targaryen that made an appearance. The young, silver-haired man with the deep red birthmark on his face is none other than Brynen Rivers, the bastard son of King Aegon IV who goes on to become known as the Three-Eyed Raven.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brynden Rivers in House of the Dragon Season 2

The Three-Eyed Raven (known as the three-eyed crow in George R.R. Martin’s books) is the last living greenseer in Westeros, and that gift of prophecy helps make him an integral part to the fight against the Night King and the dangers above the Wall. Like the Night King and Daenerys, Brynden comes along after Daemon’s time, so this entire vision is based in the future, not his past.

Brynden is known by several defining characteristics, including that birthmark on his face that earned him the name the Blood Raven. According to Martin’s books, Brynden is one of several bastard sons of King Aegon IV, which earns him the name Rivers. A skilled archer and someone who many believe possesses mystical abilities, Brynden eventually makes his way to the Wall and takes over as Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. He ends up serving in that post for 13 years before disappearing north of the Wall.

In Game of Thrones, the Raven was played by Struan Rodger in Season 4 and by Max von Sydow in Season 6.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.