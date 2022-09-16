House of the Dragon Keeps Foreshadowing One Major Character's Doom

House of the Dragon already had viewers feeling like they are on a pretty wild ride (to say the least), but amidst all the betrayals and blood ties (perhaps a little too tight on the latter) the series has been slowly but surely sewing one major character's doom right before our eyes!

Since the beginning of the series we've been constantly reminded that King Viserys I is not as firm a man as he looks to be. And as House of the Dragon has unfolded over episodes 2, 3, and 4, the showrunners slowly but surely been showing us that as much as family turmoil is eating Viserys alive, there is indeed disease also consuming his body.

House of the Dragon Episode 4, "King of the Narrow Sea" a lot of the hype and focus was put on princess Rhaenyra's (Milly Alcock) strange bond with her uncle, prince Daemon (Matt Smith). However, juxtaposed to Rhaenyra and Daemon's tryst was how Rhaenyra's childhood friend Queen Alicent dealt with her husband King Viserys. While Rhaenyra and Daemon became intimate inside a pleasure house, Alicent did her queenly duty, first by bathing Viserys in a bath, and tending to his increasing diseased body, covered in lesions, with the rot in his hands already costing the King multiple fingers. Later on, the queen is letting the king have his way with her, and Viserys' s naked body tells an even more horrific tale of the disease's progression.

While some Game of Thrones fans may be quick to say that Viserys I is suffering from Greyscale, his disease is more like what we now call Leprosy. While today Leprosy is a treatable disease, in the Medieval era it was much less so. However, Leprosy was not an open-and-shut case of premature death, even back then: people could live for decades with the infectious bacteria, despite the scarring and amputation, and still die a somewhat premature death. That certainly seems to be the trajectory that King Viserys is on, meaning that it's less a question of if King Viserys will die, and more like:

When Will King Viserys Die?

(Photo: HBO)

As is always the case with House of the Dragon, we know the general framework of the Targaryen family history – but the devil is in the details. The show has made it clear that the focus (right now) is how the family of Viserys I comes apart over the line of succession – a succession that only kicks in when the king is no more. What's unclear, still, is just how this series is pacing itself.

We know that House of the Dragon has a major time jump and big character recastings coming. It's hard to believe that Viserys I survives after that gap in time is passed over. So far, the previews of House of the Dragon Episode 5 don't seem like we'll get that big forward movement – but how much longer will Paddy Considine's Viserys I be there for the drama?

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.