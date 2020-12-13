How To Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on Broadcast Television Tonight

✖

Tonight, the classic holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas returns to broadcast television. That comes as a relief to many who feared that this and other Peanuts holiday special wouldn't air due to a new exclusive streaming arrangement with Apple TV+. Luckily for them, Apple and PBS agreed to put the animated program on television and make it available to stream for free for a limited time. The program will air as an ad-free broadcast, but it will not be available through PBS.com or the PBS app. If you want to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas Special, here's how to make sure you don't miss it:

Audiences can catch A Charlie Brown Christmas on their local PBS station tonight. Check your local listings or your cable company's channel listing to find your PBS station and confirm the time it is airing on December 13th. Again, A Charlie Brown Christmas won't be available via your station's livestream on PBS.org or through the PBS app.

If your local PBS station has a PBS KIDS channel, A Charlie Brown Christmas will air there. Check your local listings or cable channel list for the PBS KIDS channel and then turn it on tonight, December 13th, at 7:30 p.m. ET. PBS KIDS is also available via YouTube TV. As with the PBS website and apps, A Charlie Brown Christmas won't appear on pbskids.org or the PBS KIDS Video App.

If you can't catch the broadcast tonight, A Charlie Brown Christmas is available to stream for free -- ad-free and in high definition -- on Apple TV+ from December 11th through December 13th. Watch it there when you can.

In A Charlie Brown Christmas, "Linus reminds the Peanuts gang of the meaning of Christmas, in a beloved holiday classic. As Christmas approaches, Charlie Brown is depressed; he confides in Linus, who tries to cheer him. He visits Lucy's psychiatric booth, but she's no help. He tries throwing himself into the pageant, but it only makes him feel worse. Finally, he decides that they need a Christmas tree for their play -- but his selection leaves the rest of the group laughing. Then Linus reads his friends the story of the Nativity, which prompts them to work on decorating the humble tree and exclaim gleefully, 'Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!'"

Will you be watching A Charlie Brown Christmas tonight? Let us know in the comments.