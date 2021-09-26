Here’s how to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premiere online now — one week before the Walking Dead Universe spin-off returns October 3 on AMC. In this next chapter, the two-season event series comes to an epic conclusion when the group of Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) face off against the Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their destinies. Starting with “Konsekans” on September 26, all ten episodes of the final season will premiere weekly on Sundays after 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET via AMC+ early access.

How to Watch TWD: World Beyond Season 2 Premiere Now

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1, “Konsekans,” is now streaming early on AMC+ as of Sunday, September 26. The premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers in the U.S.:

How Much Does AMC+ Cost?

Plans start at $4.99 per month. AMC Networks is currently offering a free one-week trial to new customers, allowing ad-free early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 (starting October 10), and The Walking Dead: World Beyond all season long.

What Is “Konsekans” About?

According to the official AMC synopsis, “Hope’s commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. Iris and Felix meet a new group. Startling revelations are made.”

When Are Episodes of TWD: World Beyond Season 2 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s final season premiere Sundays after midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on AMC+. Here is the episode list and schedule with early access premiere dates:

Episode 201: “Konsekans” – September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC

Episode 202: “Foothold” – October 3 on AMC+, October 10 on AMC

Episode 203: “Exit Wounds” – October 10 on AMC+, October 17 on AMC

Episode 204: “Family Is a Four Letter Word” – October 17 on AMC+, October 24 on AMC

Episode 205: “Quatervois” – October 24 on AMC+, October 31 on AMC

Episode 206: “Who Are You?” – October 31 on AMC+, November 7 on AMC

Episode 207: “Blood and Lies” – November 7 on AMC+, November 14 on AMC

Episode 208: “Returning Point” – November 14 on AMC+, November 21 on AMC

Episode 209: “Death and the Dead” – November 21 on AMC+, November 28 on AMC

Episode 210: “The Last Light” – November 28 on AMC+, December 5 on AMC

New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 stream early on AMC+ and air at 10 pm ET/9c on AMC on Sundays. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.