Hope (Alexa Mansour) has hope for a future in an exclusive sneak peek from the Season 2 premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After journeying cross-country with sister Iris (Aliyah Royale) and friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) to save the girls’ father from the Civic Republic Military, Hope is an Asset to the CRM’s fight for humanity’s survival. In “Konsekans,” premiering October 3 on AMC and streaming early September 26 on AMC+, her commitment to the future is put to the test by Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) ahead of a promised reunion with Hope’s scientist father Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt).

Amid the wreckage and ruins of a long-fallen civilization, Kublek asks Hope, “You’ve been through so much. But with everything that’s happened, Hope, do you still believe a future is possible?”

“You should. Because despite all of the fallen cities, it still is,” says the black-clad colonel who planted daughter Huck (Annet Mahendru) as a spy guiding Hope’s trek to a CRM research facility in New York. “And getting you to think differently, think more positively about the future, that is why we pushed you to go on this journey. I’m sorry, but now that you see how fragile civilization is, just you understanding that no one makes it alone. No one. It takes everyone coming together to have a shot at a future.”

“Konsekans” sees Hope separated from her sister and their friends, targets of the mysterious military force pursuing CRM escapee Will (Jelani Alladin).

“I think she doesn’t really know what she’s capable of and, slowly but surely, she’s realizing, ‘I’m a lot stronger and smarter than I thought to begin with.’ And Iris, too,” Mansour said of Hope during virtual San Diego Comic-Con over the summer. “I think the separation was a little bit necessary because now they’re differentiating themselves and trying to grow into their own skin. So Iris is realizing who she really is, and Hope is finding out that she’s maybe not the person that she was before.”

The Bennett sisters are “kind of switching places,” Mansour said. “I feel their mentalities are kind of doing a 180 in this season, but I think they’re just as strong apart and they know that they’re gonna be back together at some point. I don’t think that they’re really worried about never seeing each other again.”

TWD: World Beyond returns Sunday, October 3, at 10 pm ET/9c on AMC or stream early all season long starting September 26 on AMC+.