I Am Not Okay With This Fans Are Not Okay With Netflix Cancelling Series on a Cliffhanger

Despite touting spending billions on original content, Netflix has sent two more fan-favorite shows to the chopping block. As of Friday afternoon, the streamer had officially pulled the plug on both I Am Not Okay With This and The Society. Fans of the shows quickly took to Twitter to campaign other platforms and networks to pick up the shows, especially in the case of the former — a show that ended on a massive cliffhanger at the end of its first season.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” the streamer said in a statement. “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

Keep scrolling to see what I Am Not Okay fans are saying.