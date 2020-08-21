I Am Not Okay With This Fans Are Not Okay With Netflix Cancelling Series on a Cliffhanger
Despite touting spending billions on original content, Netflix has sent two more fan-favorite shows to the chopping block. As of Friday afternoon, the streamer had officially pulled the plug on both I Am Not Okay With This and The Society. Fans of the shows quickly took to Twitter to campaign other platforms and networks to pick up the shows, especially in the case of the former — a show that ended on a massive cliffhanger at the end of its first season.
“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” the streamer said in a statement. “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”
Keep scrolling to see what I Am Not Okay fans are saying.
My Day Is Ruined
#IAmNotOkayWithThis getting cancelled pic.twitter.com/eWgeyOVNrU— jenny (@clarkjoes) August 21, 2020
STOP IT!
NOT NETFLIX CANCELLING #iamnotokaywiththis .... STOP CANCELING SHOWS WITH MAJOR CLIFFHANGERS NETFLIX !!!— Mojo 𝒊𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒅 @ 𝑿𝒂𝒏𝒅*𝒓 (@scytheslayr) August 21, 2020
Like Please?
@netflix i kinda liked #iamnotokaywiththis . Can't you reconsider or something? pic.twitter.com/l0Sn1zNfP8— Daniel Findura (@findura_4) August 21, 2020
Hey Alexa, Play 'Let's Start a Riot'
@netflix WHY DID YOU CANCEL #iamnotokaywiththis UNCANCEL IT OR I WILL RIOT— Joey (@spaceboyjoey) August 21, 2020
Steaming Hot Potato
I AM FUMING. I AM A STEAMING HOT POTATO #TheSociety #iamnotokaywiththis #fucknetflix— LizzyLaroo (@LizzyLaroo) August 21, 2020
The Best
They really cancel #iamnotokaywiththis WtF that was the best teen show on the plateforme @netflix— Shiloh R (@ShilohR5) August 21, 2020
Tears
I'm gonna cry. I'm so mad omg the society and i am not okay with this is a good show why it has to get cancelled 😭😭😭#iamnotokaywiththis#thesocietypic.twitter.com/fcaobxMuYL— Léx (@idontknowho_iam) August 21, 2020
Cancel the Sub
This is the content I subscribe for, don’t cancel #iamnotokaywiththis #Netflix https://t.co/M3Gr3gZQ9f— Naya #theresistance (@nayacutie) August 21, 2020
They're Cancelling Everything!
this is my only problem with @netflix they have really good original content, but then you get involved with said content and they just up and cancel them. STOP #SantaClaritaDiet #TheOA and now #IAmNotOkayWithThis #TheSociety— 肖战🤍王一博 (@SandyStClaire) August 21, 2020
Glass Case of Emotion
#IAmNotOkayWithThis pic.twitter.com/669Hou4kpu— nadine is watching lucifer (@thetarazis) August 21, 2020
The first season of I Am Not Okay With This is now streaming on Netflix.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.