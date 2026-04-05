Incredible LEGO Thundercats Set Could be a Real Thing (But it Needs Your Help)

There is a chance that fans could finally get their hands on a LEGO Thundercats’ set, but it isn’t guaranteed and needs a lot of support. LEGO has lots of ideas they float around, but it is often hard to lock down sets made of popular characters. In fact, there was a time where it seemed like nothing was being made from DC Comics unless it involved Batman. However, there is a site called LEGO Ideas that offers a chance to get some popular sets made, and this is actually how a Twilight LEGO set was made for fans thanks to high interest, as well as The Goonies and even Luxo from Pixar.

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Now, there is a push to get a Thundercats set made, but it has a long way to go with only 118 days remaining in the campaign. The goal for consideration is 10,000 supporters, and at this time, there are 6,890 supporters, so it is at least more than halfway there.

What Do the Thundercats Need to Get a LEGO Set?

Image Courtesy of LEGO Ideas

User MOCturnal added the Thundercats set in 2024, but right now there are only 118 days left that it has been up for about two months now. In the description, MOCturnal wrote, “This 1361-piece project pays tribute to that nostalgia by bringing the ThunderCats and their Thundertank to life in Lego form.” It would include the Thundertank, along with Lino-O, Panthero, Cheetara, Tygra, WillyKit, WillyKat, and Snarf.

The set has been going for almost two years now, and it is thanks to fans wanting to see it get made. The set hit 100 supporters on June 3, 2024, and it received an extra year added on to get to 10,000. Just two days later, it hit 1,000 supporters, and gained an extra half a year. On July 7, 2025, it hit 5,000 supporters, which gave it another half a year. Now, the time is ticking down to end, with only 118 days left and it still needs 3,110 more supporters to hit the 10,000 mark.

The way this works is that fans can submit LEGO set concepts and it a product gets 10,000 supporters, LEGO will consider it for production as a real set. The creators get 1% of the total NET sales of the products sold. However, even if it hits 10,000 supporters, this does not mean LEGO will produce it, and they still have to review it and approve it. The sets also can’t be something that could cause licensing problems.

An example of a set that many fans have wanted to see made is one based on the animated series Gravity Falls, but it never reached the threshold for consideration. Other sets that were not accepted included the Winchester from Shaun of the Dead, the Legend of Zelda, Firefly Serenity, and Portal. There is a hope that there are enough fans to get the Thundercats set made, but time is not on their side, as less than four months remain to hit the 10,000 supporters.

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