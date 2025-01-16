LEGO Ideas Twilight: The Cullen House Set Is Here And It’s Weird

If you’re a Twilight fan, you’ll be happy to know that LEGO is about to release their very first set inspired by the saga. If you’re not a Twilight fan, you might find the The LEGO Ideas Twilight The Cullen House (21354) set strangely intriguing (or just flat out strange). A fairly normal, modern house with an old truck parked out front, a giant brick-built dog / wolf, and two normal person-looking minifigures perched in a tree? What’s happening here? Some sort of modern interpretation of The Three Little Pigs? It’s something that only the Twilight faithful will understand completely, which works out just fine because there are a whole lot of them out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2001 piece set will come with seven minifigures, including Bella Swan, Edward Cullen (with a dazzling sparkle effect), and the werewolf Jacob Black in his wolf form. It will also include the aforementioned red truck along with and loads of Easter eggs for fans that, to the casual observer, might just seem like home decor. You can check out a gallery of images below along with info on where to reserve your copy.

The Twilight LEGO set is based on an Ideas submission from superfan Nick Micheels. LEGO notes that this set was one of the fastest ever to achieve the required 10,000 votes (less than 48 hours), so it’s clear that this is something that Twilght fans are super excited about. That said, you’ll want to get your pre-order in for the set starting today, January 16th right here at the LEGO website priced at $219.99. It’s slated to arrive on February 4th, which means that it will make for a fantastic Valentine”s Day gift, especially when it’s paired with LEGO’s free heart-shaped candy box set.

Note that “a special LEGO creation inspired by the film with a two-hour looped video featuring the set and minifigures” is available to view on the product page.

Talking about his design, Nick said, “The amazing submissions on the LEGO Ideas site that demonstrated how dynamic the LEGO system is inspired me to submit my own idea.” and “I decided to create a Twilight build because I’m a massive fan of the saga, and imagining a LEGO interpretation of the films made me so happy!”

The Twilight Saga is one of the most successful young adult film franchises of all time. The five films (Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Parts 1 & 2) have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The films were adapted from Twilight creator Stephenie Meyer’s acclaimed series of books that won multiple awards, sold over 160 million copies worldwide and were translated into 49 different languages. Lionsgate’s TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s novel “Midnight Sun” has been picked up to series at Netflix.