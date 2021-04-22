Invincible: Monster Girl Returns in Exclusive New Clip

✖

Believe it or not, the first season of Amazon's Invincible animated series is almost over. The penultimate episode of the first season's eight-episode run is set to be released on Friday, April 23rd, preparing fans for the ending of the debut installment. If you're having trouble waiting for the new episode, and want to get your eyeballs in front of some new Invincible as soon as humanly possible, we've got you covered.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a brand new clip from Friday's episode ahead of its premiere on Prime Video. In the new clip, Monster Girl (Grey Griffin) returns after a deadly encounter, and Robot has some feelings he's having a difficult time sharing. You can watch the exclusive clip in the video at the top of the page!

If you're sad about the first season of Invincible coming to an end, there may be some good news on the horizon. Invincible creator Robert Kirkman recently spoke to Collider about the possibility of a second season, and he seemed hopeful about the show's future, especially given the shortened production timeline compared to the first season.

"The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season," Kirkman said. "As we hopefully move into season 2 and beyond, things will tighten. There's definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it's entirely possible that there's already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we're in a good place to be moving forward were this show to end up being successful."

Below, you can check out the official synopsis for Invincible.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

