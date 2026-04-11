Invincible Fans Aren’t Happy With The Show’s Big Bad Thragg

For years, Invincible has been building toward the reveal of the man ruling the Viltrumite Empire. With the fourth season, Thragg finally made his animated debut, as fans of the Image/Skybound comics knew that the big bad would have a major impact on Mark Grayson’s life. Following the announcement of Lee Pace as Thragg’s voice actor, fans have been seeing the antagonist in action, though not every viewer has fallen in love with the Viltrumite king. Taking to social media, many fans have commented on their dislike of the character on the screen versus his comic book origin.

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The reception to Thragg has been varied, with the complaints surrounding the Viltrumite emperor being just as diverse. To start, many Invincible fans familiar with the art style of the comic series have noted that Thragg simply doesn’t look as threatening as when he was depicted by artist Ryan Ottley. To be fair to the animation, it appears as though Amazon and creator Robert Kirkman stuck to an aesthetic that was far more akin to the Invincible artist who first brought Mark Grayson to life, Cory Walker. Throughout the four seasons of the animated series, many have commented on animation issues, so it makes sense that these same criticisms would apply here. You can check out some of the fan complaints below.

I know you cannot blame this downgrade on budget man💔 pic.twitter.com/hcrMeMRKJ5 — Kαмi🪆 (@tunechistark) April 8, 2026

I cannot take show thragg seriously , he genuienely looks like a baby compared to the comic design 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BgISwhaMmq — SammyDraws (@SammyDrawss) April 8, 2026

Invincible fans on TikTok are already replacing Lee Pace’s voice for theirs 😭



Credit to Zedtheundead3 pic.twitter.com/OQvmdYdlm9 — M0h⩜⃝wk (@M0hawkMark) April 10, 2026

Thragg’s Issues

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Another major complaint fans have been spreading online is how they feel the villain was miscast for the animated show. Voiced by actor Lee Pace, who fans might recognize from Pushing Daisies, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Foundation, fans have even gone so far as to voice Thragg themselves to make their point. Where you won’t find complaints about Pace’s performance is in the series’s showrunners, as Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa are behind the actor one hundred percent.

In speaking with the showrunners earlier this year, Robert Kirkman explained the decision to cast Lee Pace and what the actor has done with the character, “He’s great. He sells power without having to shout, yell, you know, strain at you because he’s so powerful. He doesn’t have to do those things. Like Jake the Snake Roberts. It’s great. We talked about that all the time. He’s like Jake the Snake, right?”

Thragg’s future in Invincible’s animated series will only get bigger following season four, should the show continue to stick to the source material. Throughout the comic book run, the Viltrumite king would find numerous ways to mess up Mark’s life and proved to be one of the scariest threats the universe ever faced. In the remainder of the fourth season, expect more moments to take place that will venture into unseen territory surrounding Thragg, as actor Lee Pace has discussed with us here at ComicBook.com about how future episodes will explore the villain’s past.

What do you think of how Invincible’s animated series has adapted the comic’s big bad so far? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!