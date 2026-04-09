Prime Video’s Epic Superhero Streaming Battle Has a Winner After Two Massive Releases

Amazon Prime Video is low-key becoming the streaming hub for top-tier genre entertainment, and this week may prove it. In a week that is flooded with geek TV offerings, Prime Video is dominating with not one, but two of the biggest show premieres, and now the numbers prove it. And, in the face-off between two of Prime Video’s two biggest hits, we also have a clear winner.

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This week, Prime Video released Invincible Season 4, Episode 6, and The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1 and 2, all on the same day and time. It was a 1-on-1 race to see which show would top the streaming charts; it may not have been the version of “Invincible or Omni-Man vs. Homelander” that most fans want to see, but it was a competition, nonetheless. And believe it or not, Homelander did not win the fight.

Invincible Beats Down The Boys‘ Final Season Premiere

Prime Video

According to Flix Patrol’s measurements, Invincible just edged out The Boys by a narrow margin of 487 to 451, in terms of trending popularity (at the time of writing this). To be fair, a lot of that early popularity may be propelled by the previous episode’s intense cliffhanger. (SPOILERS) Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) literally had his guts torn out by Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the insane Viltrumite enforcer. Fans were left wondering if Mark was going to live or die – so you better believe the rush to press “play” on Episode 6 was very real. And the episode did not disappoint: several big twists and a massive battle were set against a deep character story (about Nolan finding redemption with his sons, Mark, and Oliver), as well as a war story that is unfolding, while the Grayson boys are on the sidelines. Invincible Season 4 has the best momentum yet, so consistently high rankings are becoming an expectation.

The Boys, on the other hand, released a two-episode block that needs to reestablish the show and the status quo of the lead characters before really jumping into the meat of the conflicts that need to play out. Sure, the Season 5 Premiere killed off a major character in a full-circle moment, but the impact of that death hasn’t been as loud as the showrunners may have thought it would be. There are probably a lot of people still catching onto the fact that the show is even back, or are willing to jump in immediately when it premieres on streaming.

The Boys Season 5

Yes, Invincible has the early lead after premiere day, but the real ratings to watch will be the weekend block. The Boys has established a notable pattern of having viewership upticks across the weekend, as some fans position it as the piece of content they save for their leisure time enjoyment. That’s all to say: don’t be surprised if, come next Monday, The Boys has jumped up and overtaken Invincible. It’s not an assurance, but just don’t be shocked if it does happen.

Invincible and The Boys both stream on Prime Video. Discuss them both with us on the ComicBook Forum!